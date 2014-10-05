This Interactive Chart Is The Best Way To Find The Perfect Laptop For You

This fall, we’re expecting new laptops to be announced by Apple, Google, and a slew of others, but how is one supposed to decide which of the dozens of available models is right for them and their specific needs?

Thanks to Marek Gibney, a programmer and web designer based in Hamburg, Germany, now you can browse laptops by price, screen size, weight, brand, and several other metrics you might be considering in your ideal computer. Gibney calls it “The Tourist Map Of Laptops.”

The interactive map is populated with little bubbles with laptops in them, which are arranged in a scatter plot based on their price and screen size. When you hover over a model, you can see all the pertinent information about what you’d be buying, including the computer’s display resolution, hard disk size, RAM, and more.

Obviously, this can’t be an exhaustive list, as there must be more laptops available to buy than just the ones in this chart. But the “Tourist Map of Laptops” is still relatively comprehensive, at least when it comes to the latest and most talked-about laptop models from the biggest brands like Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung, Toshiba, Dell, and HP. There are even plenty of gaming laptops in here, too, including ones from Asus, Alienware, and Razer.

We first spotted this new website on Gizmodo.

