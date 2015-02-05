This intense training course makes US Marine scout snipers the deadliest shots on Earth

The Marine Scout Sniper school is the most elite military sniper school on earth. It is also one of the toughest special operations courses in the US Military.

Not only do the Army, Navy, and the Air Force send troops here, but foreign services like the Israelis and the British also trade students for the opportunity to earn the Marine Sniper designation.

One of the profiled students in this Discovery video was attached to the unit Business Insider also covered in Afghanistan in 2012. Not only did he supply the company with absurdly accurate intelligence on the enemy. He also took a couple of them out when the unit needed it most.

Those are the two primary missions of Marine Scout Snipers: Recon and targeted strikes on enemy personnel and equipment. They can be more devastating for enemy forces than a plane full of bombs.

This post was originally by Geoffrey Ingersoll and Robert Johnson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.