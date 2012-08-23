This Intense Infographic Tells Young Creatives If Their Designs Are Meant For Cannes...Or Walmart

A new self-critiquing infographic for young and ambitious creatives is sweeping the internet.



“Awesome or Awful,” a funny create-your-own-adventure-like tool, asks design newbies a series of questions (answers include yes, no, and meh) that leads them to two possible fates: Cannes ready, or fated to be a Walmart greeter.

Personal favourite: If the copy is in comic sans, papyrus, or helvetica, try again. “There are millions of beautiful typefaces out there that people haven’t seen a million times on DIY wedding invitations and strip mall store signs.”

The intricate infographic was made by two advertising creatives who have actually never met in person: Neisha Tweed (at Publicis Modem) and Erin Eby (who works in Geneva-based Cocktail). Introduced by Tweed’s former Ogilvy coworker, the two creatives bonded over similar interests.

“We worked solely over email and IM,” Tweed told Business Insider.

Click below to expand or go here for the full version:

Photo: Erin Eby and Neisha Tweed

Speaking of young creatives, click here to nominate someone for Business Insider’s “30 Under 30” list>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.