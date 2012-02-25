This Insurance Company Is Using 9/11 Hijacker Mohammed Atta In Its Facebook Campaign

It seems like every insurance company is looking for a face to represent their company. Geico has the Gecko, Progressive has Flo, AllState has Mayhem, and now InsuranceSavings has … Mohammed Atta, September 11 hijacker.



Wait, that’s not right, is it?

The online insurance company used Atta’s picture in a Facebook ad campaign to promote its “Newest Texas Policy.” Atta was the ringleader of the gang that flew two airliners into the World Trade centre in 2001, killing 3,000 people.

The ad was first noticed by Kenneth Depaw, a blogger at The College Conservative who was perusing Facebook last night when he noticed a familiar face staring back at him.

“Important: Drivers in Texas Who Drive Less than 35 Miles a Day Read This,” said the ad, which was accompanied by a picture of Atta, taken from his Wikipedia page, superimposed on a Texas drivers’ licence.

Insurance Savings pulled the ad from Facebook this morning. The company’s lawyer told Depaw that they are conducting a full investigation, but refused to comment beyond that.

It’s not the first time Atta has been used in a Facebook ad promoting insurance.

Last February, The Consumerist reported Atta’s picture was superimposed on a Michigan licence in a banner ad for a “New Policy for MI Drivers.” At the time they could not figure out what company was behind the ad.

It appears that the company may have gotten the image from a Google search for “drivers licence.” Atta’s actual Florida drivers licence comes up on the first page of results. As a government document, it’s not subject to copyright claims—meaning anyone can use it.

