This Instagram account shows how common gun violence is across the US

There have been more than 300 mass shootings across the US in 2015, but only a handful of them have drawn national attention.

Everyday violence that involves guns — muggings, sexual assault, domestic abuse, and more — are often overshadowed by the high-profile incidents that make international news.

Photographer Michael Zbieranowski is bringing attention to these less-publicized violent acts through a new Instagram account, @someplace_else.

Using the Gun Violence Archive to collect data about shootings, then capturing the location of the crime with Google Street View, Zbieranowski shows us the seemingly peaceful places where these fatal incidents are occurring every day.

“Some of the most painful incidents to read about are those that are most preventable, such as a toddler playing with a loaded gun and accidentally shooting themselves,” he told Business Insider.

He said he hopes @someplace_else encourages conversation about gun violence, and “presents the facts about everyday gun violence, specifically the rise in the number of deaths, in a new way … in the hope of raising awareness and allowing people to make up their own minds,” he said.

Captions written by Michael Zbieranowski

December 7, 2015: Hayward, California A 32-year-old man was found shot dead in Hayward, California. Police said emergency responders administered first aid at the scene, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A suspect described as a heavyset man wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black jeans, has not been found. December 6, 2015: Hephzibah, Georgia A 39-year-old woman was shot and killed by her husband at home in Hephzibah, Georgia. Deputies said the couple's children called 911 and told police that their father had killed their mother. The suspect left the house before deputies arrived. Georgia State Patrol found him and his vehicle in Wilkes County, where he was pulled over and taken into custody. December 6, 2015: St. Petersburg, Florida A 25-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Florida. Police said the victim was shot multiple times during an altercation with another resident of the apartments. He was taken to a nearby health center where he later died. Investigators are interviewing several witnesses who have come forward. November 30, 2015: Fort Lauderdale, Florida One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at Oakland Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Police said they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the early hours of the morning. One man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, was later pronounced dead. The second man was treated with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. November 28, 2015: Milwaukee, Wisconsin A 34-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Police said the shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The victim was hit and crashed his car into a street lamp. Investigators said there is no known motive for the shooting at this time. November 25, 2015: Bronx, New York A 19-year-old man was shot and killed outside a deli in the Bronx, New York. Witnesses said two men approached the victim and shot him in the back before running from the scene. The man was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. November 22, 2015: Reno, Nevada Police shot and killed a shooting suspect outside a 7-11 store in Reno, Nevada. Police found two victims collapsed outside the store with gunshot wounds. Investigators said the shooting suspect confronted the officers before they started shooting. The sheriff's office is investigating the police involvement, and both officers have been placed on routine administrative leave. November 21, 2015: Indianapolis, Indiana A man shot and killed himself after shooting his wife in a domestic dispute at their apartment in Indianapolis, Indiana. The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. November 21, 2015: Queens, New York A 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside a club in Queens, New York. The victim was shot twice in the chest after an altercation broke out in front of the Secrets Gentlemen's Club in the early hours of the morning. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. November 18, 2015: Bakersfield, California An unborn child was killed when a pregnant woman was shot outside her home in Bakersfield, California. The woman and her boyfriend were sitting outside their apartment when a man walked up and asked for a cigarette. Two other men then approached and started shooting. The woman was taken to the hospital, where the baby was delivered and pronounced dead. Police said they are investigating the case and believe it it was a gang-related incident, or connected to a string of recent shootings.

