This Instagram Photo Of Pelicans in Australia Is Worth $5000

This photo of hungry pelicans waiting outside a seafood shop has earned Michelle Black, of Port Macquarie in New South Wales first prize in the inaugural #australianlife Instagram competition.
Her photo was chosen from among 30,000 images in the 14-week competition organised by Tourism Australia and the City of Sydney’s Art & About Sydney Festival, which asked smartphone users to share unique moments of Australian life.
Black won $5000 over four other finalists – Natalie Grono (NSW), Nancy Yonathan (NSW), Dani Green (NSW), Emily MacAlpine (NSW) and Kelly Brooks (WA).
During the competition 10 instagrams tagged #australianlife were selected as semi-finalists each week. The selected images can be seen online at artandabout.com.au.
Art & About creative director, Gill Minervini, said the judging panel was looking for an image that everyone could relate to beyond the usual iconic moments.
“Michelle’s caption on her photo suggesting the local pelicans, the luxury of delicious fresh seafood surrounded by nature, representing happiness and freedom as Australian life, resonated with all of the judges,” Minervini said. “The winning photo also has all the elements that make a great image – light, composition and a moment captured.”
Here are the photos by the other finalists.
