This Insane Graphic Shows How The Web Dominates The Gaming Industry

Are online games hurting corporate companies like Sony and Nintendo?

Photo: Screenshot

It’s no secret that platform games have seen a rising amount of competition from the popularity of digital game brands. In the past two years, Zynga, Rovio, and OMGPop – creators of Words with Friends, Angry Birds, and Draw Something, respectively – have become household names.



Terence Kawaja, CEO at the investment bank LUMA partners, created a chart to show how much the era of digital gaming is hurting big developers.

The Lumascape shows how games travel from distributors to consumers.

It also reveals the flow of money through the digital gaming sphere, with big console distributors, developers, and publishers—including Sony, Nintendo, EA, and Microsoft—depending on a small portion of the industry’s marketing and sales dollars.

The chart also implies these companies rely on physical distribution through stores and online renters, including Gamefly.

The chart has a few flaws. Netflix nixed online distribution plans of video games through spinoff site Quikster, and Blockbuster’s online rental service is missing from the list.

It also feels a bit incomplete considering console games feature plenty of in-game advertising from big-name companies including Apple, Visa, Nike, and Coca-Cola.

Take a look below:

Photo: Lumascape

