This Insane Chinese Military Exercise Shows Soldiers Performing A Deadly Drill

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has long been known for some odd quirks of training, but the video of this drill is a bit much to be believed.
Broadcast on China’s CCTV, and making its way around the web this morning, the clip shows six PLA soldiers standing around a small blast hole, passing around a series of live explosives.
Whether it’s actually a live explosive, or a smoking dud passed aound a hole with a charge already in place, is unclear, but it’s an odd piece of military video regardless.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.