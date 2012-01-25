This Insane Chinese Military Exercise Shows Soldiers Performing A Deadly Drill

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has long been known for some odd quirks of training, but the video of this drill is a bit much to be believed.



Broadcast on China’s CCTV, and making its way around the web this morning, the clip shows six PLA soldiers standing around a small blast hole, passing around a series of live explosives.

Whether it’s actually a live explosive, or a smoking dud passed aound a hole with a charge already in place, is unclear, but it’s an odd piece of military video regardless.

