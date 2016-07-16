This innovative take on a classic space saving fitness tool will change the way you work out

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The merits of jumping rope are wide and well-known. While running, swimming, and biking are all great forms of cardio, they all require space and equipment that you may not have access to. That’s why jumping rope is a time-honored way to keep cardio up if all you have to work with is a small room or your backyard. If you’re still stuck in an elementary school mentatlity that jump rope is the game girls play at recess, you are sadly missing out on a terrific way to stay in shape.

While it may not immediately seem like it, there’s a wide range of movements and workouts that go along with jumping rope from double unders to crisscrosses to the Ali-shuffle. Mixing up these movements with situps, crunches, or pushups are a great way to get in a full body workout with limited space and materials.

Jump rope improves your cardio, agility, and coordination, but you can’t pull off more intense and varied workouts with your run-of-the-mill rope.

To take your workout to the next level try, the Crossrope Complete Elite Jump Rope Set. The set comes with 7 ropes ranging in weight and thickness to help you find the workout that’s perfect for you. The idea is that if weights and machines can offer different levels of resistance for the user, then so can a quality set of jump ropes. Once you’ve selected which of the ropes you want to work with, it can be easily attached to either the Quick or Rugged handles, allowing you to experiment with grip and weight.

If you want to start hitting double unders you’ll need a quality speed rope, whereas if you’re looking to get stronger and lengthen your workouts, there are few things better than training with a heavier rope to build muscle.

For anyone searching for the best way to stay in shape without a gym, investing in the quality of the Crossrope Elite Set might be a good place to start.

Crossrope Complete Elite Jump Rope Set, $159.95, available at Amazon.

