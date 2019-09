There are more than 100 billion emails sent every day.

According to McKinsey, we spend 13 hours a week on email, about 28% of the average workweek.

The message from the data is clear: If you want to be more productive at work, you need to be more efficient at email.

The below infographic from Cirrus Insight and Column Five Media shows how.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.