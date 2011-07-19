This Infographic Shows Where There's Hope For Print Newspapers

The death of the newspaper industry is big news, circulation is falling, revenues are plummeting, etc. etc.

And that’s all true. But there’s hope. Just probably not in the United States or other western countries.

The infographic from The Economist above shows the average circulation change in a number of nations across the globe. Not surprisingly, it’s falling in Britain, the US, and Germany. But it’s growing in other countries, including China and India.

You know, nations with almost 2.3 billion people between them.

And the best news is that there’s more growth to come. In 2009, circulation in the two countries stood at between 109 and 110 million. That was 8.4% and 9.2% of the total population, far from the percentage in Germany (24.3%), Britain (23.3%), and the US (15.2%).

If circulation percentages reach the level of the US – not a stretch as the middle class grows, especially in India – newspapers those two countries will gain almost 160 million readers… or twice as many readers in the three western countries combined.

