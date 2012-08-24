This Infographic Shows The Terrifying Reach Of Cancer

This infographic shows how widespread cancer is around the world.



The National Cancer Institute estimates that one in two people born today will develop cancer in their lifetimes.

Amy Hunnel, who designed the infographic, shows which cancers are most prevalent and deadly. She also goes into what people are affected.



