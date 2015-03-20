The history of the US at war, in one infographic

War has played a significant role in American history.

Ever since the country’s first war as a sovereign nation against the British Empire in 1812, the US’s process for declaring and waging war has dramatically shifted. It used to be that fighting a war required the passage of a Congressional bill. Today, a simple presidential authorization of force is often all that’s needed to send US troops into harm’s way.

The following infographic from New England College shows the US’s history of military engagement, and shows how declaring war has changed throughout American history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.