This infographic about the effect Coca-Cola has on the body has the internet going crazy

We all know soft drinks like Coca Cola aren’t good for us, but we continue to drink them because they are delicious.

But what effects are they really having on us?

This infographic, which has got the internet all fired up, details what the chemicals and sugars found in a can of Coke do to the human body in the hour after it is consumed.

The image originally appeared on The Renegade Pharmacist in early May and is based on a post from five years ago by Wade Meredith Blisstree.com.

It should be noted the infographic specifically refers to the straight-up, old-fashioned Coca-Cola with 39g of sugar per can.

Source: Wade Meredith/ Blisstree.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.