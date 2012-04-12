These Intricate Disposable Coffee Cup Designs Take A Month To Make And Sell For Hundreds

Photo: Cheeming Boey

The marketing team at Sharpie, the pen company, must have dropped to its knees in gratitude when it discovered Cheeming Boey, a Malaysian-born, California-based artist whose oeuvre consists of incredibly detailed, circular line drawings on disposable coffee cups.He uses a Sharpie.



The company signed him up to its promotional 2011 Sharpie Squad—a group of sponsored artists that use the Magic Marker’s sister brand. He also starred in a video from ad agency DraftFCB that was featured in TED’s 2012 “Ads Worth Spreading” award.

Boey, 34, has sold his fragile, disposable art for six years. Some, like this samurai design, are priced as high as $1,250. They’re incredibly complicated—each picture forms a perfect, endless loop around the cup.

Not bad for someone who started the project as a bet after he left his job as a video game animator.

