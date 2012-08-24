This Incredible Wedding Photo Under The Stars Is Going Viral

Here’s a wedding photo that’s out of the ordinary.



Melbourne-based wedding photographer Lakshal Perera snapped the picture of a couple with the Milky Way as their backdrop on a farm in Deniliquin, NSW, Australia.

The newlyweds, Shirley and Warren Andrews, stood very still as Perera used a 71-second exposure.

Photo: Republished with permission from Lakshal Perera

