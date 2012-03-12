This Incredible Video Shows A Gothic Castle Being Destroyed By A Fire In Slovakia

A CHILDREN’S EXPERIMENT with smoking is believed to have sparked the fire which destroyed a 14th century gothic castle in Slovakia.



The Slovak National Museum says that the fire caused extensive damage to the property in the eastern Kosice region, but that almost all of its collections were saved.

Reuters reports that police suspect that two boys aged 11 and 12 set fire to grass below the castle when attempting to light cigarettes.

The museum has posted images taken during and after the fire onto its Facebook page which show the spread of flames that destroyed the property’s roof as well as conditions in the castle following the blaze.

