This Incredible Time-Lapse Video Shows Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters Marching Through New York City

Protesters in NYC. Photo: Getty Images

Tens of thousands of protesters joined the ‘Millions March NYC’ to show support for the African American community, following the Grand Jury decision not to indict the police officer involved in the death of Eric Garner.

The time-lapse footage, captured over the course of the 4-hour march, shows a birds-eye-view from the corner of 6th Avenue and 29th Street.

The procession stretched for more than 1.5km, with war-cry shouts of “I can’t breathe” echoing throughout the crowd.

This demonstration is the latest in a slew of protests following the deaths of Garner, 43 in New York City; Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old carrying a BB gun shot dead in November by an officer in Cleveland; and Michael Brown, 18, who was shot dead by police in August during a street confrontation in Ferguson, Missouri.

Watch the flow of people moving through the city below.

