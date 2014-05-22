This Incredible Sydney Spaceship House Is On The Market For $16.5 Million

Perched high up above Sydney’s Northern Beaches and sprawling across 10 acres, this gated property has two residences, a pool tennis court and private helipad to make the city commute just that much easier.

The minimalist, cutting edge residence is surrounded by national park and feels like it’s in the middle of nowhere, when really it’s only a 40-minute drive into the CBD.

One punter offered to rent it for about $25,000 a week this month and there is reportedly one US tech heavyweight who is very interested in making this his Australian headquarters.

Real estate agency Max Walls International has listed the house but declined to comment on prospective buyers.

Spaceship Residence Fit For A Tech Genius Image: Max Walls International. The estate is separated into two blocks - you can have this one for $10.5 million but if you need the helipad, second residence and additional 5 acres the property comes with a $16.5 million pricetag. Entertaining Areas Reminiscent of Silicon Valley Enclaves You can just imagine the spectacularly outrageous cocktail parties that could be thrown around this pool. Enough Room In The Garage To Park Your Driverless Car Image: Max Walls International. So utterly futuristic in design, underneath the sweeping staircase which you can just picture walking down in a chic suit or flowing ball gown, there's room for five cars in the garage. 'Shall we take the Bentley or the Aston Martin tonight dear?' Views To Inspire Startup Ideas Image: Max Walls International. If gazing out to sea from the privacy of your own gated compound is your thing, this place has spectacular views out over Narrabeen lake to the ocean where you can keep a watchful eye over your yacht. Schmick Kitchen With All The Designer Appliances Neatly Hidden Away Image: Max Walls International. An in-kitchen breakfast bar to serve up the most important meal of the day before you head to that very important business meeting. Huge Entertaining Areas Image: Max Walls International The spaceship house has more entertaining spaces than you could poke a helicopter at. Huge Comfy Movie Room Image: Max Walls International When the last thing you want to think about is work or the hundreds of guests you have coming over next weekend the movie room is ready to roll your favourite flick. Spectacular Master Bedroom Image: Max Walls International. And if life becomes all too hard you can always retreat to the master bedroom for some quiet time complete with a view over the world.

Interested? There’s more here.

