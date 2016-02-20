This incredible estate in one of Australia's oldest vineyards is on auction for $14 million

Photo: Jurd’s Real Estate..

An incredible country estate in one of Australia’s oldest vineyards is on auction for $14 million.

Situated in the Hunter Valley wine-making region, just two hours drive north of Sydney, Sweetwater House is part of Sweetwater Wines, which produces cabernet sauvignon and shiraz

Described as a “French castle” by Alan Jurd of Jurd’s Real Estate, the Pokolbin property was originally expected to sell for $30 million after being listed on the market in February last year, but has since been scaled down to $14 million.

Despite being “at the top end of the market”, the Hunter region has been a prime destination for Sydneysiders over the last 50 years with low entry prices into the property market and viticultural history which has led to a flourishing hospitality and tourism industry.

Jurd says that there has been strong interest in the property so far, with much of this coming from those in Sydney as well as buyers based in China.

The property will go on auction on March 22.

Here’s a look at the wine estate below:

Sweetwater has been described as the 'most significant country vineyard estate in Australia'. The property features 122 acres (49 hectares) as well as 39 acres (15.9 hectares) of shiraz, cabernet and semillon vineyards. It has 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, three powder rooms and six parking spaces. In the Mediterranean-style estate, you can find your private day spa, wine cellar and four Juliet balconies overlooking the countryside. There is also an entertaining loggia and plunge pool. The 'French castle' features antique European fittings and fixtures with much of its design reflective of Southern European architecture. The property has a sprawling staircase with Yorkstone, bluestone, limestone, cobblestone, French oak parquetry and terracotta flooring throughout. The bedrooms are equally beautiful and spacious with expansive views of the countryside. Even the bathrooms are reminiscent of Southern European architecture with high ceilings and chandeliers. The property also comes with an olive grove, six dams and 152 megalitres of storage. The property was originally on sale in February last year with an asking price of $30 million. Duncan Hardie of Sweetwater Wines bought the land in 1997, but put the property up for auction again after deciding to leave Australia. Jurd says there has already been strong interest among Chinese investors and local buyers from Sydney. Sweetwater will be on auction on March 22.

