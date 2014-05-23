Beautiful 'Breathing' Map Shows When New Yorkers Are At Work And When They're At Home

An incredible infographic created by Joey Cherdarchuk at Darkhorse Analytics shows Manhattan’s work and home population by the hour in a “breathing map.”

The blue spots represent people at home, and the orange spots represent people at work. The orange starts to get brighter at about 5 or 6 a.m., and the blue brightens significantly starting at 5 or 6 p.m., suggesting that most New Yorkers spend about 12 hours a day away from their apartments.

The orange “work” spots are concentrated in midtown and downtown, where most office buildings are.

Check it out:

About 1.5 million people live in Manhattan and about 2 million people work there.

Cherdarchuk explained how he created the map on Darkhorse’s blog.

