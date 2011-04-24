This Incarcerated Rapist Is Next In Line To Get A $800,000 Heart Transplant

Photo: via NYPost

Taxpayers may be on the hook for $800k in medical care for a convicted rapist.This would be New Yorks first prisoner heart transplant according to the New York Post. Although expensive, it may be required by law:



“The policy is pretty simple: We are constitutionally obligated to provide health-care services to the inmates,” said Peter Cutler, a spokesman for the state Department of Correctional Services. “They basically receive the community standard of care.”

“The prison system has agreements with hospitals across the state on how much it will pay for various treatments, Cutler said. If a prisoner needs treatment outside of those agreements, the state will pay hospitals at Medicaid rates”

Currently serving an 18-40 year sentence at Coxsackie Correctional Facility, Pike was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester NY, where he is now among 49 other patients waiting for a donor heart.

America spends around $4.5 billion a year to provide healthcare to all prison inmates.

