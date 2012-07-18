NASA Satellite Image Shows Wide Swaths Of The Country Have Been Charred

NASA has taken a Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer to show just how bad crops have been damaged.



The device is able to allow NASA scientists to compare average vegetation growth in a given area, and shade the areas accordingly.

So here’s how little vegetation is growing in the Midwest now compared to the average in previous years for the same area.

Photo: NASA

