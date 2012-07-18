NASA Satellite Image Shows Wide Swaths Of The Country Have Been Charred

Rob Wile

NASA has taken a Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer to show just how bad crops have been damaged.

The device is able to allow NASA scientists to compare average vegetation growth in a given area, and shade the areas accordingly.

So here’s how little vegetation is growing in the Midwest now compared to the average in previous years for  the same area.

drought

Photo: NASA

vegetation

Photo: NASA

