This Husband Just Delivered The Best Pickup Line Ever Caught On Film

By now, if you’re a guy, you’re probably feeling a little outdone by someone you’ve never met called Jason Mortensen.

Mortensen is the star of a video posted a couple of weeks ago which has just gone viral, in which he wakes from his fifth hernia operation.

Still groggy from being knocked out, he’s suddenly transfixed by the angel at his side trying to get him to eat his cracker.

“Did the doctor send you?” he asks. “Man, you are eye candy.”

“You may be the prettiest woman I’ve ever seen.

“Are you a model?”

Then he gets the best news of his life. The “model” is his wife, Candice, and has been for six years.

It’s either one of the most heartwarming moments captured on camera, or the greatest performance by a husband ever.

Either way, he’s racked up some serious Wifey Credits.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

For his part, Mortensen, who is Vice President of sales at Oltuse Pharmaceuticals in Orem, Utah, says he can’t remember anything.

The former missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints told the MailOnline: “I wish I could remember this but I was definitely out of it.”

And because we know there are some shallow people out there who need to see what all the fuss is about, here’s the happy couple:

