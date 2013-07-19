This Hugely Famous Model Is So Heavily Photoshopped in Calvin Klein's New Ads She's Unrecognizable

Calvin Klein has begun a new round of advertising for its underwear line, and this ad — like almost all CK advertising — looks fantastic.



But can you guess who the new face of Calvin Klein Underwear is? Here’s a clue: She replaced 29-year-old Lara Stone in the role.

In fact that image is Christy Turlington, 44-year-old mother of two, who makes a return to the CK brand 25 years after she first started modelling for the company in 1988.

Unfortunately, the ad is so heavily art directed, Photoshopped and airbrushed that she’s barely recognisable.

Don’t get us wrong, Turlington remains one of the world’s great beauties, even in middle-age. You can see a recent video of her here. But Turlington is famous for her large eyes, sweeping oval features, and her super-straight nose. In this ad, her nose appears to have been largely removed.

