This Huge Star Was So Badly Photoshopped By Helena Rubinstein She's Unrecognizable

It looks like it might be burlesque model Dita Von Teese, but in fact that is the face of Demi Moore, the star of Margin Call and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.It’s part of a new campaign for the Helena Rubinstein makeup brand, and in each ad Moore—who at 49 remains one of Hollywood’s distinctive beauties—looks like a plastic mannequin.



Helena Rubinstein has done this before. Back in 2010 the company similarly transformed Moore from an attractive human being into a cyborg from the uncanny valley.

You can see what Moore looks like in real life below.

