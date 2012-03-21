This Huge Star Was So Badly Photoshopped By Helena Rubinstein She's Unrecognizable

Jim Edwards
demi moore helena rubinstein

Photo: Helena Rubinstein

It looks like it might be burlesque model Dita Von Teese, but in fact that is the face of Demi Moore, the star of Margin Call and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.It’s part of a new campaign for the Helena Rubinstein makeup brand, and in each ad Moore—who at 49 remains one of Hollywood’s distinctive beauties—looks like a plastic mannequin.

Helena Rubinstein has done this before. Back in 2010 the company similarly transformed Moore from an attractive human being into a cyborg from the uncanny valley.

demi moore

Photo: Wikimedia, CC.

You can see what Moore looks like in real life below.

Demi Moore for Helena Rubinstein

Demi Moore for Helena Rubinstein

This was 2010's HR ad, alongside an unretouched version from Ashton Kutcher's Twitter stream.

