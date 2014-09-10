This Huge 232-Carat White Diamond Was Just Found In South Africa

Image: Petra Diamonds.

Petra Diamonds this week uncovered an exceptional 232.08 carat white diamond at its Cullinan mine in South Africa.

The stone is huge.

Classed as a D colour, Type II diamond, it was pulled out of the mine in the foothills of the Magaliesberg mountain range, about 37km north-east of Pretoria.

A Type II diamond usually has no measurable nitrogen impurities.

The company said it is still finalising plans for the sale of the stone but expects it will be in the second quarter of this financial year.

This isn’t the biggest diamond to come out of the mine. A monster 3,106 carat rough stone called The Cullinan was pulled from the mine in 1905. The Cullinan Heritage, 507 carats, was also recovered from the mine in 2009 and was subsequently fetched the highest price on record for a rough diamond at $US35.3 million.

