This Homeless Man's Reaction To Getting A New Pair Of Shoes Is One Of The Coolest Moments We've Seen

Photo: Ryan Hupfer

About two months ago, Ryan Hupfer stumbled across Mo, a homeless man who’s been living on the streets in San Francisco for the past four years.Hupfer, who works a nine-to-five gig in Silicon Alley by day, was on his way home from the office when Mo approached him, asking to bum a few cigarettes.



From the start, Hupfer says there was something about Mo that put him at ease.

“For some reason out of all the homeless people I’ve talked to, he’s stuck around long enough for us to become friends,” Hupfer wrote on the blog he’s using to chronicle his visits with Mo. A non-smoker, he convinced Mo to settle for a meal at Subway instead. They’ve been pals ever since.

“Where we’ll end up I don’t know, but I’m going to continue to be there for him as long as he lets me,” says Hupfer, who’s helped Mo pay for temporary motel stays and convinced his own dentist to give him a free check-up. (For those who are curious, Mo landed on the streets after he was arrested for selling pills and is currently on probation.)

“I just want to say thank you for just understanding the situation mistakes have put me in,” Mo says in a message to online supporters. “Without you guys, I’d probably be in the worst state of mind right now.”

It’s in this five minute video Hupfer filmed and posted on Reddit that we see one of the most exciting moments in their friendship––when he delivered Mo the first new pair of shoes he’s had in years.

See how it happened below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

