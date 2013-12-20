You Can Buy This $US799,000 Hamptons House With Bitcoin

Another home testing the digital currency bitcoin, just hit the housing market.
The four-bedroom ranch style home is located in Southampton, N.Y., and is for sale at $799,000 — or the equivalent bitcoin value.
“There’s room for more than one currency,” said 42 year old Philipp Preuss, the home’s seller to the Wall Street Journal.
The unpredictable virtual currency has fluctuated this year from $US13 in January to $US1,200 in late November.
The house is listed last with Amadeus Ehrhardt of Brown Harris Stevens.
'I'm expanding my buyer base,' said the home's seller. He works in international equity sales and made his first investment in bitcoin earlier this year.
The home has a bright living room layout featuring a vintage wood burning stove, vaulted ceilings, and skylights.
Several banking authorities have issued warnings about virtual currencies like bitcoin, saying that they are highly vulnerable and prompt criminal activity and money laundering.
There are still companies that accept bitcoins as payment. Richard Branson's space-tourism company, Virgin Galactic, online dating website OKCupid and content aggregator website Reddit.
The WSJ reports that the rental market may open up to Bitcoin as well. The online marketplace RentHop accepts advertising payment from landlords and brokers via Bitcoin.
The backyard has plenty of room for a pool and features a large deck for entertaining -- perfect for the BBQ enthusiast.
The home is located on Big Fresh Pond, the second largest pond in Long Island, and has a private fishing dock.
The real estate broker was not sure what bitcoin was but said that people are always interested in something new and really like options.
