You Can Buy This $US799,000 Hamptons House With Bitcoin

Another home testing the digital currency bitcoin, just hit the housing market.

The four-bedroom ranch style home is located in Southampton, N.Y., and is for sale at $799,000 — or the equivalent bitcoin value.

“There’s room for more than one currency,” said 42 year old Philipp Preuss, the home’s seller to the Wall Street Journal.

The unpredictable virtual currency has fluctuated this year from $US13 in January to $US1,200 in late November.

The house is listed last with Amadeus Ehrhardt of Brown Harris Stevens.

