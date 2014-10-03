Taxi Credit Card Surcharge Halved In NSW, Down To 5%

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Taxi rides home this holiday season will be cheaper when you pay using a credit card.

Minister for Transport Gladys Berejiklian announced credit card surcharges will be halved from 10% to 5%, after Parliament passed a new Passenger Transport Act last month.

The changes will come into effect on 12 December 2014, and customers can expect to save around $2.50 on a $50 taxi fare.

Berejiklian said it’s making the public transport system fairer.

“We know that people don’t always carry cash on them and it’s not fair that those who choose to pay with plastic have to pay more,” she said.

The traditional taxi industry has recently come under pressure from new transport apps which are shifting the taxi paradigm to give consumers more control over their service.

Last month a major review of competition policy in Australia backed taxi apps such as Uber, ingogo and GoCatch to make cab rides cheaper and more available.

The emergence of technologies have seen regulatory agencies crackdown on the legality and fining of drivers, which the review says indicates existing regulation is more concerned with protecting a particular business model than being flexible enough to allow innovative transport services to emerge.

