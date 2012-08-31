This Hilarious Australian Beer Ad Makes The American Stuff Look Like Amateur Hour

Carlton Draught is a beer you can pretty much drink only in Australia, but its TV commercials always go viral internationally—and with good reason.



They are fantastic. Carlton campaigns are closely watched in ad agencies all over the world, and they tend to win big at international advertising award shows.

Why can’t American beermakers—this means you, Budweiser and Coors—take a page out of the Carlton playbook?

Here’s the new Carlton ad, from agency Clemenger BBDO, which shows a classic cops v. robbers chase conducted on foot because no one wants to drink and drive.

Over the jump you can see some of Carlton’s previous ads, including its epic “Big Ad,” from 2005, set to Carmina Burana. (If you haven’t seen it, you’re missing out).

