This Hiker Was Attacked By A Mountain Lion And Saved By A Bear

Photo: flickr: Appalachian Encounters

Normally, we’re not to keen on bears at Clusterstock, for obvious reasons — but then we read this story (via ABC News).A 69 year old hiker in California named Robert Biggs was just minding his own business, heading out to do some gold panning, when he came across a mother bear and her cub.



He stopped to watch the serene scene from a safe distance for a few moments, and then turned back on his way. But as he turned, he felt something grab at his backpack and knock him to his knees.

It was a mountain lion!

Biggs was reaching for a rock on the ground to hit the mountain lion on the head when suddenly the bear loped over and grabbed the lion by the neck. The two animals fought on the ground before the mountain lion, clearly losing the battle, ran away.

From ABC News:

“I think the lion was stalking the bear’s cub and I got in the way,” Biggs said. “The bear walked calmly back to her cub after, and I wrapped my arm up with a T-shirt and went gold panning before I went home.”

After panning, Biggs returned home and told his wife the whole story. She wanted him to go to the hospital but he declined and just rubbed some peroxide on the wound. He says he’s prepared to go back to the spot where he was attacked — I mean, you can’t just let one mountain lion attack scare you.

Watch a video of Biggs telling his story below (via ABC News).

