This Highly-Offensive, Anti-Japanese Sign Was Casually Posted At A Chinese Restaurant In Beijing

Amid the ongoing protests against Japan currently taking place in China (due to a dispute about which control controls some uninhabited islands)…



Mark Mackinnon of the Globe & Mail tweets: “Sign on Beijing restaurant: “Pet dogs are allowed in, Japanese dogs are not.”

He adds: “The highly offensive anti-Japanese signs I tweeted about earlier. There’s a worse one.”

Photo: Mark Mackinnon

