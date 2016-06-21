A high school in Pennsylvania recreated graduation for a student who woke up from a coma

WHTM Scott Dunn graduating from East Juniata High School.

The class of 2016 at Pennsylvania’s East Juniata High School just graduated for a second time.

It was all part of a heartwarming plan for one senior named Scott Dunn, WHTM reports.

Dunn was driving to a track meet a few days before graduation when he lost control of his vehicle and suffered major injuries in a crash. Doctors kept him in a medically induced coma for several days following the accident.

“I remember waking up in the hospital and asking my mum what day it was. She told me it was the 28th,” Dunn told WHTM. “First thing I said, I looked at her and said, ‘I missed my graduation.'”

A few days later, the school’s principal contacted the family, saying that the senior class wanted to redo their graduation ceremony, giving Dunn a chance to experience the ceremony he’d missed.

Last Tuesday, more than half of the graduating class returned to the auditorium, fully decked out in caps and gowns, to cheer Dunn as he walked across the stage and received his diploma.



Dunn told WHTM that he’s focused on making a full recovery before he decides on his next step.

“I was never the greatest student in the world. I didn’t have the greatest grades,” he said. “When it would come to tests and stuff I’d always doubt myself and I didn’t think I’d do it. But I made it.”

