Is This High-Def Video Why BP's Stock Is Getting Crushed?

This high def video released last night by BP may be the reason BP shares are getting crushed right now — down around 15% today.



The recording from last week shows a high resolution camera — not the fuzzy image we’re used to — that BP previously refused to release. Based on the video, scientists are quickly revising leak estimates. A government advisory panel — which previously estimated the leak up to 25,000 barrels a day — today said the leak may be four times higher.

Remember, BP’s original estimate was a coy 1,000 barrels a day.



