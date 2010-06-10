Is This High-Def Video Why BP's Stock Is Getting Crushed?

Gus Lubin

This high def video released last night by BP may be the reason BP shares are getting crushed right nowdown around 15% today.

The recording from last week shows a high resolution camera — not the fuzzy image we’re used to — that BP previously refused to release. Based on the video, scientists are quickly revising leak estimates. A government advisory panel — which previously estimated the leak up to 25,000 barrels a day — today said the leak may be four times higher.

Remember, BP’s original estimate was a coy 1,000 barrels a day.

Read More: 10 Huge BP Mistakes That Led To The Deepwater Disaster

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.