Attention Phil Falcone: This Hedge Fund Manager Knows Which Hard Wood Flooring Keeps Away The SEC

Peter Clarke

On Friday we found out that Phil Falcone’s hedge fund will be probed by the SEC. It’s horrible timing for Harbinger because Goldman and Blackstone are pulling money, he’s down 15%, and his 4G wireless plan isn’t going smoothly.



But here’s a small bit of good news.

Peter Clarke, the CEO of Man Group recently told the Financial Times that he knows which hardwood ply keeps away regulators.

Apparently, a feng shui expert once advised Man that Cedar wood kept the FSA at bay.

“I’ve got a story about feng shui.”

Cedar wood, [his story] transpires, inlaid as a tiny block in a polished floor, can help you avoid run-ins with regulators, or so a feng shui geomancer once advised Man.

Cedar is not a prominent material in Man’s gleaming new glass box of an office on the Thames, Mr Clarke adds, wryly – and carefully – rounding off his story.

Of course Man-GLG has two reasons it doesn’t have to worry about the FSA. One, it didn’t loan itself $113 million to pay off taxes, and two, no one’s complaining that it let some investors pull out money earlier than others (also because the FSA is disbanding).

