This Headband Reads Your Brainwaves To Control An iPhone

Photo: InteraXon/IndieGogo

We’re soon going to be living in a world where we can control our iPhone and other gadgets with our minds.That’s all thanks to a company called InteraXon.



InteraXon recently raised over $200,000 on IndieGogo to bring a brain-sensing headband called Muse to the market.

Muse measures brain activity in real-time and sends those brainwaves to your smartphone or tablet to show you how well your brain is performing.

In the near future, InteraXon hopes to translate those brainwaves into instructions to allow you to interact with content on your mobile device.

But for now, Muse lets you known things like when your brain is wandering and when you’re totally focused on something.

The headset, which features two sensors on the forehead and two sensors behind the ear, comes with an application with brain exercises to sharpen your attention and memory, destress, and improve your attitude.

Muse is compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices.

