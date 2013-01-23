This Has To be The Most Enthusiastic Endorsement You'll Ever Read For A Wallpaper App

MG Siegler says here’s to you, Deko

Photo: Brian Caldwell

There’s an app you can get for your iPhone called Deko, which lets you make new an interesting background wallpapers for your phone.TechCrunch columnist and venture capitalist MG Siegler loves it.



A lot.

This much:

Since the inception of the App Store, there have been no lack of wallpaper apps. Almost all of them are ugly or spammy or both. Deko is the opposite.

It’s a beautiful app that lets you make custom, pattern-based wallpaper for your iPhone/iPad on the fly. Deko is free, but there’s a $1.99 in-app option to allow you to save higher-res versions of the patterns you create.

I’m probably strange in my obsession with changing my iPhone wallpaper all the time (I can’t stand staring at the same thing for weeks or months or even years on end — same with my desktop as well). Deko allows for basically infinite options when you take colours into account. And the interface to manipulate the patterns is brilliant.

It’s hard to describe how much I like this app. Find it here in the App Store.

