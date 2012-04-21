This Harvard-Educated Analyst Quit His Job At Morgan Stanley To Participate In This Summer's Olympics

Photo: AP Images

Athleticism and Wall Street have always blended well together, but rarely have we heard of those working in finance turning back to pursue their former passion.World champion rower Michael Blomquist once gave up the sport to pursue a professional career in banking—then, he reversed that decision and went back to rowing for a chance to participate in the 2012 London Olympics, according Bloomberg.



Blomquist rowed for Harvard when he attended the university and continued rowing for 3 years after graduating in 2003 in pursuit of a title medal. He got one of those—the world champion title in 2005.

After the win, Blomquist said he felt burnt out, and wanted to enjoy a normal life. So he dove into banking at Morgan Stanley for 4 years.

In 2010 he quit his job at Morgan Stanley to train and qualify for the 2012 London Olympics rowing team. Decisions about the crew to row in the Olympics are still being made, according to Bloomberg.

The once-in-a-lifetime lure of the Olympics medal does have its sway—but quitting his MS job, Blomquist essentially gave up a $112,000 yearly salary. He told Bloomberg:

“It’s always going to be a difficult proposition to walk away from good money and from something that is comfortable and straightforward… I’m loving every day, but of course sometimes I do feel like I made a terrible decision. I walked away at a point where I felt like I was on an upward track at work.”

