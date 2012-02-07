This Harvard Business School Grad Controls The Desires Of America's Teen Girls

Alloy CEO Matt Diamond

Photo: Jim Edwards / BI

You’ve probably never heard of Alloy Inc., but you’ve certainly heard of the things it’s created: the TV shows Gossip Girl and Vampire Diaries, the Sisterhood of the travelling Pants novels turned movies, and books like “The A-List,” “Private,” “The Clique.”

Its 43-year-old CEO, Matt Diamond, is one of the most influential executives in youth and pop culture marketing.



Alloy, since the late 1990s, has perhaps exerted more influence over the minds of American teenagers (and girls in particular) than any other commercial entity.

Yet Diamond couldn’t be a more unlikely looking candidate for a hyper-trendy, teen-oriented business: He’s a graduate of Harvard Business School who spent his early 20s at General Electric in Tokyo before deciding there was a gap in the market for a business devoted entirely to monetizing youth culture.

Diamond’s name rarely shows up in the business press. One explanation is that Alloy’s business model is difficult to describe. The company functions like a mixture of an ad agency, movie studio, TV production house, and book publisher. It’s such an unusual bunch of businesses to have under a single roof that few people outside its walls understand how it works. Audiences, of course, barely know it exists.

Diamond sat down recently with Business Insider to talk about his company’s recent acquisition of Generate, the production and talent management firm of former CW CEO Jordan Levin; Alloy’s acquisition by Zelnick Media in 2010 (which put Geraldine Laybourne on Alloy’s board) and his plans to find the next Pretty Little Liars—another TV show that came out of Alloy.

He also let us tour his office.

