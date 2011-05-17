This Gadget Will Let You Watch Hundreds Of Movies On Your iPad Without Wasting Space

Photo: Seagate

Seagate just announced the first ever rechargeable Wi-Fi hard drive, which allows you to bring all of your movies with you and stream it to portable devices like iPads, iPhones, and Androids over Wi-Fi.The GoFlex hard drive has 500 GB of storage, which is enough room for over 100 HD movies, and a built in Wi-Fi radio for sharing content.



It has a rechargeable battery that allows you to stream 5 hours of content on a single charge. It lasts 25 hours on standby.

You can buy a car charger for the device, too, so it’s perfect for bringing your digital movie collection on long road trips or aeroplane rides. Many aeroplanes have power outlets these days, too.

Of course, you can also use this hard drive for backups, but Seagate hopes you’ll use the GoFlex in combination with its free GoFlex Access app for iPads and iPhones, which allows you to stream media from the GoFlex hard drive straight to your mobile device.

This way, you’d be able to bring all your movies, music, and other media with you anywhere, and access it via Wi-Fi from your mobile device.

They call it “your iPad’s new best friend,” and it will cost $199.99 when it comes out in July. $199.99 is expensive for a 500GB hard drive, but the GoFlex offers some cool new features that will make it worth a purchase if you’re an iPad-toting road warrior with a large movie library on your computer.

The GoFlex is a USB 3.0 device, meaning you’ll have all your media transferred to it from your computer in no time.

