The Bright 'Peacock Spider' Has Some Of The Cutest Dance Moves

Ain’t he sweet?

Photo: Jürgen C. Otto and David E. Hill, Peckhamia 101.1, 2012 (pdf)

Isn’t he just darling? I’m pretty sure this bright-eyed, bushy-legged and shiny-plated spider is one of the cutest I’ve ever seen.The arachnid is a possible new species of peacock jumping spider, preliminarily published in the journal Peckhamia by Jürgen C. Otto and David E. Hill.



It not only has a special iridescent plate, but uses it in a fancy mating dance to attract females.

