This hacker's business card has a built-in lock picking set

Kevin Mitnick.

He was once one of the FBI’s Most Wanted.

CEO of Mitnick Securities Kevin Mitnick now uses his powers for good.

Mitnick is speaking at CeBit on Wednesday as a “White Hat Hacker” but he wasn’t always so. Mitnick hacked into 40 major corporations, just for kicks, but has now crossed over to become a security consultant for some of the US’ Fortune 500 companies.

Companies now hire his security firm to break into their systems. He describes it as similar to “Pablo Escobar becoming a pharmacist”.

The business card he hands out is quite handy. It includes a pop-out lock picking set which he tells Business Insider actually works.

Here it is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.