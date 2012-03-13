This Gym Is Telling Skinny Women That They're Still Too Fat

Photo: Equinox screen grab

An upscale gym that notoriously caters to models, bankers, and an already svelte elite, has just launched an April marketing campaign that tells skinny women that they’re still kind of fat.

Jezebel was the first to notice this poster of an unequivocally skinny model taking refuge behind a big red (scarlet letter-esque) circle that reads “Are you skinny fat?” Considering that the cowering, runway-thin model can’t even bear to make eye contact with the camera and would rather hide behind a mop of glistening—not from sweat, but rather from product—bangs, we’re guessing that her answer is yes.



If Equinox’s skinny complex sounds familiar, that’s because the high-end fitness centre came under a member and media firestorm in January for its ad campaign that some complained featured models who appeared rail thin rather than fit.

Even Equinox members were unhappy with the campaign, and one posted on the gym’s Facebook:

Why did all of the models have a runway physique? Equinox is promoting health and fitness, so I would like to see some healthy and fit women on their ad campaigns who look like they could actually survive a typical Equinox class. Can we maybe see a little bit if [sic] muscle on the ladies next time around?

So now Equinox has jumped to the other eye-roll inducing extreme: fat shaming skinny girls.

While some could interpret “skinny fat” syndrome in a positive light, as a way to tell women that thin isn’t always healthy, the dejected model’s pose reads more, “just because you weigh 105 pounds doesn’t mean that you’re really thin enough… you should probably run another five miles on the treadmill.”

An Equinox representative told Business Insider that the poster is not a part of Equinox’s advertising campaign, but rather a part of the club’s internal marketing campaign for April. That means that while the image won’t appear in magazines or strewn around Equinox-friendly cities, it will be plastered around gyms—you know, only for the eyes of women who have already decided to dedicate a part of their lives to exercise.

Just the kind of affirmation you need after getting off the treadmill or weighing yourself in the bathroom.

Equinox did not comment regarding the nature of the poster.

