Goldman Sachs Just Handed This Guy $20 Million To Try To Grab The Billions Spent On Facebook

The rush to invest in companies that use Facebook’s data for marketing purposes is kicking into high gear.



Goldman Sachs led a $20-million Series B round in Networked Insights, Peter Kafka at All Things D reports.

The company, which launched in 2006, sells analytics services to clients including Electronic Arts, MillerCoors, and Kraft. It culls data from Facebook as well as other social networking sites such as Twitter.

“We are well positioned to challenge the future of marketing by introducing a decision making platform that finally uncovers real audience interest and allows brands to sync with their customers,” Dan Neely, CEO and co-founder of Networked Insights, said in a release.

Facebook’s recent changes — most notably the increased prevalence of apps — will drastically increase the amount of personal information available on the social network.

A few companies are going to get huge making money by collecting and interpreting this data. Goldman Sachs thinks Networked Insights can be one of them.

