The Slow-Mo Guys are famous for bringing crazy stunts to viewers on YouTube — in slow motion, of course.

Their latest viral video shows them setting up and elaborate stage to execute the perfect fire-breathing backflip. So far the video has more than two million views.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.