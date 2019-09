There’s a host of at-home, would-be financial pundits out there on YouTube, all waiting to be called up to the big leagues of CNBC (or Fox Biz, perhaps). Anyway, we heartily endorse this guy, the Angry Southern Bear, who could easily go toe to toe with Kudlow and Dennis Kneale. (via HedgeAccording.ly)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.