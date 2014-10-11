This Guy Went For A Ride In The Superfast Tesla D And 'Nearly Wet Himself'

After Elon Musk’s big “D” reveal on Thursday night in Los Angeles, Tesla gave attendees rides in the new all-wheel-drive version of the Model S sedan. (The “D” stands for “dual motor” — one electric motor for each set of wheels.)

It looks like it was a pretty remarkable experience — understandable as the high-performance version of the car, the P85D, can do 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Tom Tate took a ride and told CNBC that it was so “insane” that “I nearly wet myself.”

“Insane” is actually supposed to be a driving setting on what we can now call Tesla’s supercar. Although Musk also referred to the $US120,000 P85D’s head-snapping speed as “bananas” and said it was like being launched from the deck of an aircraft carrier.

Check it out:

