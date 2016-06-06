This guy was able to go fishing from his balcony because of flooding from the Sydney storms

The northern beaches in Sydney was one of the hardest hit regions over the weekend as ferocious storms lashed the state’s eastern coastline.

Many Narrabeen residents were forced to evacuate their homes yesterday as the nearby Narrabeen Lakes bubbled over capacity.

One man used the weather lemons to make lemonade, taking advantage of the rising waters to go fishing .

His unit block, normally metres away from the water’s edge, was surrounded, allowing him to drop a line off the balcony and pull up a fish.

See it here.

Here’s a look the flooding in the area.

