This Guy Posted His Resume On Slideshare To Tell His Own Unique Story

Photo: Jordan McDonnell

In order to stand out among others in the workforce, Jordan McDonnell knew he didn’t want to follow the generic rules out there about what to do and what not do on your resume. So he decided to post his own story on Slideshare.



The presentation titled “This is NOT my resume,” discusses more than his work experience and education. McDonnell includes where he was born, why he traveled to Nepal to teach English and what he wants in a social media marketing job.

We reached out to McDonnell who told us he’s “fed up with the usual safe approach to finding a job.”

“Most CVs and cover letters out there are so drab and dull, and that’s not the kind of job I’m looking for,” he said. “I want something exciting and fun, so why not make my resume reflect this ambition?”

Currently an analyst, McDonnell told us he’s received extremely supportive feedback from the public.

